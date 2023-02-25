Ergoteles LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

