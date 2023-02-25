Ergoteles LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $148.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

