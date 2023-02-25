Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.