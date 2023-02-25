Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.59 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 824.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 543,559 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemours by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after buying an additional 492,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

