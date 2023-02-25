Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WAL opened at $73.82 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

