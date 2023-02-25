Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after buying an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

FLO stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

