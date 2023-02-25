Ergoteles LLC Raises Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 337.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 123.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $19,114,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Primerica by 1,115.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $12,536,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRI opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $181.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

