Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

ESPR stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.