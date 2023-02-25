Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Up 7.7%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 1,623,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,134,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 9.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.