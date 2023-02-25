Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $77.38 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

