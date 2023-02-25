Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

EXAS stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.