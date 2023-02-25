F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.53. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

