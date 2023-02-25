Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

