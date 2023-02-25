Financial Comparison: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Airbus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 7.27% 48.13% 3.67% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Airbus has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Airbus and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $61.92 billion 1.64 $4.48 billion $1.41 22.84 MDxHealth $22.24 million 0.00 -$29.00 million N/A N/A

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Airbus and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 2 3 5 0 2.30 MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbus currently has a consensus price target of $152.75, indicating a potential upside of 374.23%.

Summary

Airbus beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components. The Airbus Helicopters segment is composed of civil and military helicopters and related services. The Airbus Defense and Space segment includes military aircraft, which supports combat, mission, transport and tanker aircraft, and associated services; space systems, which provides a range of civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and connected intelligence, which refers to services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Blagnac, France.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. The firm offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx. The company was founded by Herman Spolders and Philip S. Devine on January 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.