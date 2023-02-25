Financial Comparison: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.73, suggesting that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its stock price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and BigBear.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $39.44 million 9.37 -$183.21 million N/A N/A BigBear.ai $145.58 million 3.05 -$123.55 million ($1.74) -1.81

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BigBear.ai has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,087.57% 45.35% 41.29% BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 0 2 1 0 2.33 BigBear.ai 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bakkt presently has a consensus target price of $2.48, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Bakkt.

Summary

Bakkt beats BigBear.ai on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

