Financial Review: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RTCORE alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RTCORE and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64

Earnings and Valuation

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $249.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than RTCORE.

This table compares RTCORE and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $3.43 billion 4.45 $954.33 million $12.42 16.65

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 27.85% 44.21% 7.96%

Volatility & Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 8.48, indicating that its share price is 748% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

(Get Rating)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.