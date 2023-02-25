Financial Review: Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) vs. Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Hour Loop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.56 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.28 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meiwu Technology and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Meiwu Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

