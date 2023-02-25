Financial Survey: Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) & NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath -73.57% N/A -117.58% NeoGenomics -32.88% -9.46% -5.54%

Volatility and Risk

Digipath has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digipath and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NeoGenomics has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Digipath.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digipath and NeoGenomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.70 million 0.23 -$2.06 million ($0.02) -0.38 NeoGenomics $496.76 million 4.01 -$8.35 million ($1.16) -13.60

Digipath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digipath, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeoGenomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Digipath on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digipath

DigiPath, Inc. is a service-oriented independent testing laboratory and data analytics company, which engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. It also provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

