Fluor Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fluor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Fluor has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

