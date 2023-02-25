Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2,823.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,256 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

