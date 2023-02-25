Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) versus OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Financial Survey

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frequency Therapeutics and OptiNose, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00

Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 932.18%. OptiNose has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 169.75%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than OptiNose.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

22.4% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of OptiNose shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and OptiNose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Therapeutics $14.07 million 1.76 -$84.69 million ($2.45) -0.29 OptiNose $74.65 million 1.94 -$82.30 million ($0.95) -1.82

OptiNose has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Therapeutics. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frequency Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Therapeutics N/A -81.38% -53.91% OptiNose -96.64% N/A -57.05%

Summary

OptiNose beats Frequency Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

