Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.09

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 1923580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Frontline from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

