FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) & Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Head-To-Head Survey

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and Aerovate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma N/A N/A -$35.28 million N/A N/A Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.96 million ($1.57) -16.11

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and Aerovate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.14%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Aerovate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -59.50% -50.08% Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -28.64% -27.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of FSD Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aerovate Therapeutics beats FSD Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz on October 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

