Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 4.29. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.