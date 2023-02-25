Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 4.29. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

