FY2023 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $603.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

