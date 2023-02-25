FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NYSE:AEM opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.