FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.63. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

