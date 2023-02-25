FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Reduced by DA Davidson

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

HAS opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

