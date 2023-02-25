FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.85. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.74 per share.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.