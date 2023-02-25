Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 96000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

