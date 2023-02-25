General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $231.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.99. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

