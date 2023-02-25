Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Relx (NYSE:RELX) Financial Comparison

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 1.24% 10.30% 5.47% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

87.6% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Payments and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 6 13 0 2.60 Relx 0 1 0 0 2.00

Global Payments presently has a consensus target price of $149.12, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Relx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and Relx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.98 billion 3.29 $111.49 million $0.44 255.03 Relx $10.58 billion 5.47 $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payments.

Dividends

Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments pays out 227.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Relx has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Relx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Global Payments beats Relx on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.