Globus Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

GMED stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Globus Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

