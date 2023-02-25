Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 9,219,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 19,073,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

