Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.32. 9,219,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,073,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Grab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.