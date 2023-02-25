Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Raised to C$25.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GIP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

GIP stock opened at C$9.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.18. The stock has a market cap of C$195.08 million and a P/E ratio of -160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. Green Impact Partners has a twelve month low of C$3.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.00.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.