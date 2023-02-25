Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $28.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

