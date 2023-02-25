Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 2,151,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,830,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $21,408,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,172,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.