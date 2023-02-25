Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 2,151,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,830,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.
The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
