Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.91

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 5369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
Guild Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $731.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Guild
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
