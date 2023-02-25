Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.91

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 5369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $731.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

