HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713,247 shares in the last quarter. Ratos AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,460,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

