Head-To-Head Survey: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 14.68% 28.84% 20.22% Ambarella -18.42% -8.96% -7.62%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ambarella 1 2 15 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Everspin Technologies and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.24%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $102.12, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Ambarella.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.50 $4.34 million $0.45 15.07 Ambarella $344.51 million 10.24 -$26.41 million ($1.67) -54.51

Everspin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Ambarella on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

