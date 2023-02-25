Head to Head Survey: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ENI has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ENI alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 1 4 7 0 2.50 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for ENI and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ENI presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 42.40%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 13.45% 25.36% 8.01% New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and New Concept Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $92.01 billion 0.55 $6.89 billion $10.31 2.74 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 61.56 $70,000.00 $0.03 40.01

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ENI beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalizati

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.