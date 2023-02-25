Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 21,089 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 30,127.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.45 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

