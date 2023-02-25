Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.10 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 48,904 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.