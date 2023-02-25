Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 354.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

NYSE:BAH opened at $95.70 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.