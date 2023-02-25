Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.53 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15,166.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

