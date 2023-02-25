Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.51 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

