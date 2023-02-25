Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 136,672 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,166 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

