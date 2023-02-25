Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 29,787 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1,908.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $119.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

