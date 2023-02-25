HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $26.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 70.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.